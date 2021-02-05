News Corporate America now hunting opponents of Usurpation February 5, 2021 Editor Leave a comment Bombshell report: Tucker Carlson reports that Bank of America is allegedly turning over private information about its customers to federal law enforcement officials without the knowledge or consent of its customers. pic.twitter.com/RXQrMbdB5q — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 5, 2021 Tucker derided those who claimed there was voter fraud. Now that he has chosen his tyranny, he is not liking it. Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related