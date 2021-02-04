Archbishop Viganò is getting there, little by little

Little by little it seems that Archbishop Viganò is heading in the right direction. Though he still thinks Bergoglio was validly elected, he now declares him an arch heretic. So he has moved from the hoodwinkined and submissive to Bergoglio camp, to the camp of the Sediprivationists, who hold that a man can be pope but lose the authority of a pope. — Click the image here below to read the article. If you know of the Jan. 31 letter of Viganò to the anonymous priest, please post a link in the comments.