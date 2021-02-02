News

The Scamdemic proves that now only the Immaculate Heart can save us!

This video is by Father Isaac Mary, a confrere of Br. Alexis Bugnolo, from the time they both were members of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate. — By “pope”, Father Isaac refers to Bergoglio, not to Pope Benedict XVI.

