Dr. De Mari: Speranza responsible for intentional homicide in Covid Response

English Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Dr. Silvana De Mari condemns the Itlaian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and the regional health officials for advising that at the first signs of Coronavirus infection with Taciparina, an Asprin substitute widely used in Europe which promotes inflammation. A new study in France, just published, demonstrates that such an approach — known for 40 years in the medical community — is lethal for those with a coronavirus infection, causing an exaggerated inflammatory reaction.

She accuses the Italian Government under Giuseepe Conte of taking steps calculated to increase mortality and thus create a pretext for establishing a dictatorship, such as advising the people to wear a medical mask constantly, forbiding the use of medicines and therapies known to work, and of isolating patients from their personal doctors who advised other treatments which the Government did not want them to receive.

She calls upon the nation to stop watching television, which she says is now a tool of hypnosis and propaganda which is dangerous to the mind.

This one video deserves being subtitled in English to make it known to the wider world.