by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Catholic Party for America is the only solution to true liberty and sanity in America and the only party which is anti-masonic and anti-marxist and pro-Christian. America has been enslaved by Freemasons and taken over by Marxists. We need all to dedicate our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor to the cause of Jesus Christ and liberating our nation for Christ our King.

Click the banner ad to visit the website and sign up. Start a State, county or local chapter. This party was founded by a Roman Catholic, who is a physical descendant of John and Quincy Adams, and a relative of George Washington. Accordingly, it is the only political party with any credibility in the United States.

You can spread word of this party without any cost to yourself, simply by sharing the banner ad in social media ON ALL PLATFORMS and via email.

To All Catholic Bloggers Who Want Christ To Reign Over America:

Please Place This Banner Ad on your blog/website and Link It To Our Website: https://www.CatholicPartyForAmerica.com

TO ALL READERS OF FROMROME.INFO

I endorse this as the only party worthy of your vote in the U.S.A.. — As a Catholic, we need to work to Make America Catholic Again! — Join, spread, volunteer: this is true Catholic militancy!