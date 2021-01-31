News

Dr Lee Merit: The Vaxx is preparing the world for a MASS DEATH EVENT

Leave a comment

The things revealed in this video are explosive. The Covid Vaccines will allow future coronaviruses to enter your body and multiply without resistence. Thus when the Chinese Military weaponizes the next coronavirus EVERYONE VACCINATED WILL DIE.

This current mRNA vaccine is preparing the world for a mass DEATH EVENT when BILLIONS WILL DIE ALL WITHIN A FEW WEEKS. — This is their intent. All the Vaxx companies are infiltrated by Chinese Military Agents and are compromised to prepare this.

Dr. Merit explains the medicine behind the warfare method.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.