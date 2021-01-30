The Coming Global Economic Dictatorship and how to avoid it

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

By way of understanding my comments there, please watch this program by James Corbet on Survival Currency which poses the problem and reviews the issue. (I would advise the reader to note that Corbert is a libertarian in the strict sense and does not share the Christian world view.)

He discusses hard currencies and bartering, which being an anthropologist, I advise are the best options to the problem which is heading toward us all like a speeding, out of control train: the complete financial isolation of political dissidents.

The weakness of his counsel is that he suggests forms of exchange and currency which require that the exchange be supported by things which the State can or will control, such as the power grid, corporations, legal structures etc..

But in all cases, the key to making any survival currency work is the need that someone take the risk to be the intermediary, someone take the initiative to be the promoter, and that groups begin not only to use the alternative methods but have community understanding of its advantages.

For example, as regard hard currencies, such as precious metals, there are already businesses licensed to buy and sell the metals. But there are no intermediaries between them and retailers to exchange the metals as currency. If individuals can work our how to facilitate that while managing the risk, such intermediaries will enable local businesses and residents readily begin to use precious metals in financial exchanges.

For the barter system, likewise, there is needed individuals to start barter warehouses, where items can be stored in quantity as a way to facilitate the rapid exchange of things for things through local businesses and individuals.

For labor credit systems, similarly, there is a need for someone to regulate and systematize the change of the credits.

All such middlemen will eventually become the promoters and protectors of the liberty of humanity.

From my limited knowledge of finance and financial laws, it appears to me that only the barter system could not be outlawed by the State, since it is based on the physical exchange of things, all of which exchanges the State could never control without destroying or denying private property itself — a thing which however is conceivable and has been done in Marxist dictatorships.

For this and for the facilitation of the exchange of precious metals, one can create such an intermediary authority simply by issuing a standardized parallel non-governmental paper certificate of acquisition at the time of purchase of the item by which the price of the item was established in the local currency.

Such certificates authenticate the authenticity and value of the item exchanged or bartered and the date upon which such valuation was made and provide a handy way for others to exchange the item according to a standardized valuation in the local currency, or in the case of precious metals, to certify they have been acquired or sold locally at authorized vendors.

Such a certificate with wide social acceptance will itself in time become the private guarantor of all new forms of currency. The standardization of such certificates by local private investors will be the way forward and out of the control of globalists. And since neither paper nor the receipt can be outlawed, without the NWO itself losing control of the populace, such a method of intermediary authentication appears to be invincible.