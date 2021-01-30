News

Apostate Usurper imposes NWO religion on U.S.A.

2 Comments

Click the image above to read the article.

60% of the funds which pass through the hands of the Catholic Dioceses in the U.S.A. are from the government. This order will stop that funding for all Dioceses who do not accept the NWO religion.

In this way, Biden has funded and empowered the forces of the Antichrist in America.

2 thoughts on “Apostate Usurper imposes NWO religion on U.S.A.”

  2. This what happens when weak-knee, modernist, relativism, liberal prelates and clerics attain the highest ranks in the Church. I hope they lose millions for supporting a “Catholic” for president. What a bunch of dimwits. To hell with all the lot of them. The guilty have squandered Our Lord’s gift of Holy Orders.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.