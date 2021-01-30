Click the image above to read the article.
60% of the funds which pass through the hands of the Catholic Dioceses in the U.S.A. are from the government. This order will stop that funding for all Dioceses who do not accept the NWO religion.
In this way, Biden has funded and empowered the forces of the Antichrist in America.
2 thoughts on “Apostate Usurper imposes NWO religion on U.S.A.”
God speaks the final word.
This what happens when weak-knee, modernist, relativism, liberal prelates and clerics attain the highest ranks in the Church. I hope they lose millions for supporting a “Catholic” for president. What a bunch of dimwits. To hell with all the lot of them. The guilty have squandered Our Lord’s gift of Holy Orders.
