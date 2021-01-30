by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It has to be said, not because it has not been said, but because there are so many faithless heretical catholic talking heads out there who pretend and present themselves as faithful Catholics. Invariably they are laymen and more often than not sporting the beards of men while they promote effeminacy in the Faith.

So I will say it.

A Church which abandons Apostolic Discipline is not Christ’s Church. Christ’s Church keeps that discipline, which Christ gave Her to preserve Her. The others will have the Gates of Hell prevail over them.

And indeed, abandoning Apostolic Discipline is surrender to Satan.

Of what discipline do we need to speak?

The discipline of refusing the Sacraments of the living, to those who are dead: the Sacraments of Marriage, Ordination, Baptism and and Holy Communion. And of shunning those who by their public life and reputation certify that they are objectively spiritually dead. Shunning them out of true love, so that they repent, without which they cannot participate in Church life or functions.

If your Diocese is allows the divorced and/or remarried to receive the Eucharist, it is not the Church of Christ.

If your Diocese is allows sodomites to receive the Eucharist, it is not the Church of Christ.

If your Diocese is allows Marxists to receive the Eucharist, it is not the Church of Christ.

If your Diocese is allows pubic sinners to receive the Eucharist, it is not the Church of Christ.

The Church headed by Pope Benedict XVI has never approved such abominations

But the church of the antichrist approved it in Amoris Laetitia.

The Church of the Antichrist is headed by a black pope. That of Christ, by a pope who still dresses and signs as the Pope.