Tormented by sciatica, Bergoglio goes under surgery

English Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo



Sciatica is one of the most extreme non lethal pains that a person can experience. It is caused by a herniated disk or bone spur in the lower back which impinges upon the sciatic never. Anxiety can cause the inflammation to break into extreme sensations of pain. — Perhaps, the fact that Conte will soon leave the government, and be subject to trial, in which all his business dealings with the Vatican get revealed, has something to do with it?

