Third Italian Medical professional takes Pfizer Vaccine & drops dead

Click the image to read the original article in Italian

English summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Jan. 27, 2021: Luigi Buttazzo, a surgical equipment technician here at Rome, at the Tor Vergata Hospital was found dead in bed. A heart attack is suspected. He had just received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This follows the death in mid January of Elizabetta Durazzo, a nurse at the “Fabrizio Spaziani” Hospital at Frosinone, just south of Rome.

In addition, on January 20th, Miriam Gabriela Godoy, a pharmacist died at the Bufalini Hospital at Cesena, after suffering a medical emergency the day after taking the Pfizer vaccine on January 14th.

FromRome.Info has already a reported the death of Mauro Valeriano D’Auria, from heart attack, under the same circumstances.

Studies have shown that vaccines for Coronaviruses are known to cause heart attacks in animals, which is why, heretofore, no such vaccines were approved by any governments as safe for use among humans.