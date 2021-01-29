EU Parliament forbids obligation of Vaccine, discrimination via Passports

English Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In a stunning turn of events the EU parliament in Brussels has approved a measure forbidding the obligation of all Covid-19 Vaccines and any discrimination against citizens for not being vaccinated.

Flipping the entire narrative, of punishing negationists, the Parliament has legislated that vaccine certificates are to be used only to monitor efficacy of the vaccination and their potential negative collateral effects !

The EU parliament also decreed that the use of Vaccine Passports WOULD BE CONTRARY TO SCIENCE in absence of data regarding their efficacy in reducing contagion and the duration of immunity granted.

This news is being suppressed on search engines.

The above image, when clicked, takes you to the Ticino LIbero, a newspaper in Northern Italy which reported the new 2 days ago.