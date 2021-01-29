News

EU Parliament forbids obligation of Vaccine, discrimination via Passports

Leave a comment

English Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In a stunning turn of events the EU parliament in Brussels has approved a measure forbidding the obligation of all Covid-19 Vaccines and any discrimination against citizens for not being vaccinated.

Flipping the entire narrative, of punishing negationists, the Parliament has legislated that vaccine certificates are to be used only to monitor efficacy of the vaccination and their potential negative collateral effects !

The EU parliament also decreed that the use of Vaccine Passports WOULD BE CONTRARY TO SCIENCE in absence of data regarding their efficacy in reducing contagion and the duration of immunity granted.

This news is being suppressed on search engines.

The above image, when clicked, takes you to the Ticino LIbero, a newspaper in Northern Italy which reported the new 2 days ago.

 

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.