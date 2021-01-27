The True God hates pedophilia

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The world, today, is beplagued with pedophiles. Men and women who prey upon children and destroy them psychologically for life while raping them.

There are no mild words which can sufficiently express this horror. And thus it should not surprise us that the true God established no mild punishments for this sin.

The cause of this sin, it must be said, is sexual perversion. The use of the powers of procreation, not for the generation of children, but for the pure selfish self-gratification of lust unto the contempt of others and self.

God hates these sins so much that in the Old Testament, through his faithful servant Moses, He established one and only one severe punishment for them all: death.

Whether adultery, fornication, incest, rape, or bestiality.

God ordered that the perpetrators be put to death. In the case of consensual fornication, that both man and woman be put to death.

To the godless mind these seem harsh punishments, but they are in fact the expressions of God’s love, whereby He desires to protect the innocent from depravity and from those who through depravity would become depraved predators.

But when one considers the matter more exactly, God is by this punishment protecting children. Because the depraved predator will incline to seek victims who will not resist and who can be subdued. And such victims will always be children.

Thus it is in God’s perfection as a Father, a Father who loves children and who has ordered all to the generation of new generations of children, that He imposed such punishments upon the ungodly.

Contrariwise, it is godless men who denounce such punishments and who promote such perversions. And so malign are they that they try to advance their agenda by outlawing the preaching of truth on these matters, by flooding us with propaganda which attempts to persuade us that they are right and God is wrong. And with movies and media where perversion can be seen free at will. This is how sick and twisted the godless rulers of our age are.

It is not a coincidence, therefore, that godless Masonic states and depraved clergy want to abolish the death penalty and work to make legal pedophilia. Or why the Masonic Lodge puts pedophiles over us to rule us in Church and State.

When God’s faithful servants return to power, we shall know it for sure, when these sins — along with abortion, which is the greatest sin against children — are again punished as God decrees. God does not change and the depravity of man does not change. But God has not made this world for the depraved, and capital punishment for such crimes sends the depraved to the correct world which God made for them.

As for some of them, since public punishment serves to teach, I believe it would be both necessary and useful that those who promote these sins and who perpetrate them upon children be punished publicly. For when Catholics ruled the world there was a thing called burning at the stake. And there are sins which merit such an extreme punishment. To say otherwise is to close ones heart to the extreme and horrific suffering of the victims.