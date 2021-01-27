Palmara accusa la Magistratura Italiana

ENGLISH SUMMARY:

In October of last year there were published intercepted phone calls in which a leading Italian judge, in conversation with other peers of the Italian Judiciary, plotted to railroad Matteo Salvini in court.

The shock of the revelations caused the Italian Magistrates Association to ask for and obtain his resignation.

But now, in vendetta, Palmara has published a book, in which he has basically said, he did what all his peers have been doing for years.

In the above video, various experts comment on the explosive nature of Palmara’s book, and how it shows that the entire Italian Judiciary is a masonic farce to repress political opponents.