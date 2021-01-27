News

Palmara accusa la Magistratura Italiana

Leave a comment

ENGLISH SUMMARY:

In October of last year there were published intercepted phone calls in which a leading Italian judge, in conversation with other peers of the Italian Judiciary, plotted to railroad Matteo Salvini in court.

The shock of the revelations caused the Italian Magistrates Association to ask for and obtain his resignation.

But now, in vendetta, Palmara has published a book, in which he has basically said, he did what all his peers have been doing for years.

In the above video, various experts comment on the explosive nature of Palmara’s book, and how it shows that the entire Italian Judiciary is a masonic farce to repress political opponents.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.