ENGLISH SUMMARY:

Mauro Valeriano D’Auria, a gastroenterologist dropped dead from a heart attack while playing Tennis. He was in the prime of life, in perfect health. He had boasted on his FaceBook page that he had taken the Vaccine for Covid-19 and that it was perfectly safe.

He practiced medicine at the Umberto I Hospital in Nocera Inferiore. His friends openly discussed the relationship between the vaccine and his death on social media.

