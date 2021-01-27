Italian Banks discriminate against American Citizens

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It has come to my attention, that American citizens are being denied bank accounts in Italy, without explanation. I have heard reports from potential clients of FINECO and the Banca Credito Cooperativo di Roma. I have heard similar reports from the Banca Posta Italiana.

The reason for this discrimination is not a legal one. In Italy American citizens can open bank accounts. I personally know 2 such citizens. But since 2016 it seems that many financial institutions in Italy have decided to turn political against potential clients from the United States of America.

As far as I know, the banks in question are all of the Left, and evidently the grab for power by Biden has not convinced them to trust American citizens any more than under Trump: another sign of the decline of influence of the United States overseas.