Bergoglian Archdiocese of New York to sell sacred masterpiece

“Our institutions are not meant to be museums or relics, kept simply because of their architecture or style,” says Joseph Zwilling, representative of the New York City Archdiocese.

Statements like this help you distinguish the parasites in the Church from the Church. Parasites eat and devour the work of past generations, and to such as these Churches have value only when sold. — The Church shown below, is All Saints Church. It was build by poor Irish immigrants in Harlem. It contains numerous masterpieces of stain glass and architecture. It was closed in 2015.

The Archdiocese of New York City holds that Bergoglio is the true Pope.  This case about All Saints is a perfect example of what that means.

Click image to read the whole article, which appears in the New York Post.

