Parler Founder asks you to forget what just happened

The phrase, “Check your baggage at the door”, means put on a face to hide what you really think and do. It is a classic code phrase used by sodomite clergy to remind their disciples to pretend to be straight in public.

Do Catholics really want to participate on a social media platform where the founder spews out gobblygook like this? Maybet the attack on Parler by Amazon is itself another theatre act, to prevent real uncontrolled opposition from arising. A sort of theatre du terror.