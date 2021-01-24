News

The Breggin Report: Fauci as the Mastermind of the Scamdemic

Click the image of Dr. Fauci to read the explosive report detailing Fauci’s collusion with China in inventing the pandemic.

“This report documents in detail how Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has been the major force behind a series of research activities and other government actions that enabled the Chinese Communist Party to create lethal SARScoronaviruses,leading to the release of SARS-CoV-2from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci continues to cover for the Chineseand for himself, denying the origin of SARS-CoV-2, and delaying and thwarting worldwideattempts to deal rationally with the pandemic.”

