Timely words from our Holy Father, Pope Benedict XVI

We are moving toward a dictatorship of relativism which does not recognize anything as definitive. The Church needs to withstand the tides of trends and the latest novelties.
— Benedict XVI
— Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) January 9, 2021
Mary's greatness consists in the fact that she wants to magnify God, not herself.
— Benedict XVI
— Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) January 16, 2021
If you follow the will of God, you know that in spite of all the terrible things that happen to you, you will never lose a final refuge.
The foundation of the world is love, so that even when no human being can or will help you, you may go on, trusting in the One that loves you.
— Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) January 18, 2021
Life is the first good received from God and is fundamental to all others.
To guarantee the right to life for all and in an equal manner for all is the duty upon which the future of humanity depends.
— Benedict XVI
— Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) January 22, 2021
The world offers you comfort. But you were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness.
— Benedict XVI
— Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) December 22, 2020
Evil draws its power from indecision and concern for what other people think.
― Benedict XVI
— Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) November 15, 2020