After taking the Vaccine the elderly are isolated, masked. 7 or 8 have died in the last 2 weeks. No deaths for years in this home.
These same patients were wont to walk about the home prior to taking the vaccine. They are now dying like flies and unable to get out of their beds. The Whistle blower asks immediate intervention to save the remaining lives.
One thought on “Whistle-blower in Italian Rest Home: Pfizer Vaccine is killing all the elderly”
The investigation of their deaths should include investigating the administering of the seasonal influenza vaccines prior to receiving the COVID vaccine.
How many of the residents of the nursing home who died soon after receiving the COVID vaccine had been administered the seasonal influenza vaccine?
Q. Does an overall 65% increase in risks of contracting non influenza respiratory infections including coronaviruses (36% increased risk) outweigh the benefits of receiving a flu vaccine that only has an average 40% effectiveness rate and given that according to one study receiving a flu vaccination in the current and previous season may increase aerosol shedding of flu particles 6.3 times more as compared with having no vaccination in those two seasons and also given the risks of vaccine injuries?
And how many residents were able to give ‘informed consent’ for the administering of both the seasonal influenza vaccine and the COVID vaccine?
And
WHO Finally Admits COVID-19 PCR Test Has a ‘Problem’
Read the article in full and note the following comment on same…..
wanda 3 hours ago Of course, just in time. As this will lower the case numbers, is this how they’ll “prove” the vaccine works? BTW the WHO initially posted a version 1 of this Notice on December 14, a couple of days after Pfeizer’s approval by the FDA. Now it’s updated on January 20, just in time for Biden? Although Version 1 appears when you search for it, it automatically takes you to Version 2. I wish I had copied the content.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-admits-covid-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
