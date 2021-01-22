News

The real domestic terrorists are the Democrats

Leave a comment

While 25,000 troops guarded the Capitol because Nancy Peolosi’s personal computer was stolen, 100s of Democrat Terrorists took over Seattle with no opposition from the U. S. Military. The police actually escort them as they vandalize a business district!

The police are on bicycles! And as you can see, none of them have the habit of riding a bike.

This is the reality of the U.S.A., right now. And the Anti’President by domestic terrorist, does not mean these folks. He means anyone who wears a MAGA hat.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.