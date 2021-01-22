Pope Benedict and 10 Antichrists

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

About 1990 years ago, Jesus came into the quarters of Cesarea Philippi: — which was the city built by Philip II the Tetrarch in A. D. 14, and dedicated to Augustus Caesar — and He asked His disciples, saying: Whom do men say that the Son of man is?



The College of Bishops who are always upto date on the news, as unusual, said: Some John the Baptist, and other some Elias, and others Jeremias, or one of the prophets.

And Jesus said to them: But whom do you say that I am?

Simon Peter, Pope Benedict’s forebear, answered and said: Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.

And Jesus answering, said to him: Blessed art thou, Simon Bar-Jona: because flesh and blood hath not revealed it to thee, but my Father who is in heaven. And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven. And whatsoever thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose upon earth, it shall be loosed also in heaven.

Our Lord mentions the gates of hell as he is standing in sight of a great cavern, which the pagans venerated as a gate way to the underworld. Caesarea was a site of the worship of the Greek God Pan. It was the capital of the Tetrarchy, a small state allied with Rome, which had a monarchical form of government.



Jesus took such an occasion to hand down a teaching which is at the very spiritual foundation of His Church, the Catholic Church: words which have been referred to again and again through all the tumults of history and all the seeming defeats of that Church in the past 20 centuries. Words which the Apostles, Fathers, Doctors and Saints have cited to remind us, that even when all seems the darkest, Christ made us a promise, and His shall be the victory.

Today, the battle is likewise arrayed. On one side, there is the Vicar of Christ, the 265th Successor of St. Peter the Apostle — that humble fisherman, who was with Our Lord at Caesarea, on that historic day 1990 years ago and heard those words from the Divine Lips with his own ears — POPE BENEDICT XVI, now a frail old man, locked up in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, at the heart of the Vatican. Benedict means “blessed” in Latin.

And then there are 10 Antichrists arrayed against him, nearly all of them Catholic apostates.

There is first of all the False Prophet, Bergoglio, a fallen Jesuit, installed in power as the Anti-Pope by the second Antichrist, or first Anti-President Barrack Obama, both servants of the ancient Dragon of Falsehood and Deceit. Bergoglio is a practicing non-Catholic apostate. Obama was schooled in a Catholic school, believe it or not!

Bergoglio’s surname is taken from a town in Northern Italy, Bergolium, which certainly sounds like the name of a demon, but precisely means “a peasant of the mountains”. — That sounds about right.

Obama’s surname in the Luo language, means “bending over”. That is obviously correct too.

Then, there is Joe Biden, the Anti President, the right hand man of Barrack Obama. Biden is a practicing Catholic apostate. His surname means literally “heathen”, a dweller by the down.

Then, there is Giuseppe Conte, the Prime Minister of Italy, another practicing Catholic apostate. His surname meant Count.

Then, there is Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, who was raised a Catholic but apostatized long ago. His surname comes from the Latin Orcius. I am not joking!

Then, there is Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, who is a practicing Catholic apostate. His surname seems to be from the Latin, for “I thrust forward, intrude” etc.. That is very fitting.

Then, there is Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, who is a fallen Angel and a practicing Lutheran apostate. Her surname means a devote of the pagan god of war, Mars. So her full name means Angel of the god of War. I am not kidding.

Then, there is Emmanuel Macron, whose name has been stolen from Jesus the Savior, who is a certified practicing Catholic apostate. His surname literally means “overscore”. I am not kidding.

Then, there is Bill Gates, who has a biblical surname, and who is married to a Catholic and whose children are Catholic. Gates seems to have apostatized from Christ, Science, Reason and every desire contrary to world megalomania. He wants to kill off 16% of the world population.

Finally, there is Xi Jinping, who bought 30 million Catholics for slaughter from the first antichrist, Bergoglio. He demanded the same from Pope Benedict, but when refused, colluded with Obama to oust him. It is said that Xi Jinping’s full name means “Peace in the vicinity”, but that must be wrong.