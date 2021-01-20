Bannon and Giuliani rail at the Usurpation

Bannon was pardoned this morning by Donald Trump, as one of his last acts of office, for having ripped off a charity which was raising money to build the Wall. And Giuliani is the lead counsel who filed the 30+ cases in such a bad manner that they all failed and were thrown out.

But what Bannon says is correct. Trump had millions at his inauguration, and Biden had tens of thousands. But Trump’s were human beings. Biden had flags.

Now we know who voted for Biden. — You can see them at the Inauguration in this photo: