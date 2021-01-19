U.S. Military taking over seats of government in USA

The military buildup is happening in cities across the United States for what appears to be the installation of the 3rd Reich. Michigan 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/1qy3gettW3
— Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) January 18, 2021
This is how democracy dies.
Mmmmm. Military buildup in the great state of Kentucky, as well. It appears our government is being overthrow pic.twitter.com/AtTaSSzwUp
— Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) January 18, 2021
The cold state of Minnesota also has major troop and armory visitors. Almost as if the republic is being overthrown, aye? pic.twitter.com/IDUSmyg1oA
— Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) January 18, 2021
And of course #Commiefornia had the troops and military armory buildup, as well. It appears our government is being overthrown pic.twitter.com/T3XC93vefH
— Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) January 18, 2021