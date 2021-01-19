4th Reich to shut down bank accounts of 10s of millions US residents

BREAKING: Biden vows to eliminate banking regulations that require banks to make decisions based on impartial risk-based standards, rather than political or reputational concerns. Arguing that banks should be free to refuse service to conservatives. https://t.co/ruVwpdzvYw
— @amuse (@amuse) January 19, 2021
JUST IN – Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen says cryptocurrencies like #Bitcoin are of particular concern for terrorist financing, money laundering.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 19, 2021