The Judgement of God draws neigh

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Here I have selected 3 passages of scripture upon which we all need to medicate upon more frequently, since they apply to our age, even if they were uttered long ago as a warning to all future generations. — After each passage I add a brief comment, attributing each passage to one of the Divine Persons, not properly because All speak together in each passage, but appropriately, that is naming One of Them to bring to better light the nature of each particular sin as an act of rebellion against the specific authority of each Divine Person: The Son’s Kingship, the Father’s Paternity, the Holy Spirit as the principle of unity.

+ + +

Jeremiah 2:13, in which the Son of God says:

For My people have done two evils. They have forsaken Me, the fountain of living water, and have dug to themselves cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.



Forsaking Jesus by believing the world, its leaders; the flesh and its desires; the Devil and his servants.

And digging broken cisterns: that is accepting all the modern myths of evolution, progress, liberty etc..

And again, in 2 Kings 22:17, God the Father says:

Because they have forsaken me, and have sacrificed to strange gods, provoking me by all the works of their hands: therefore my indignation shall be kindled against this place, and shall not be quenched.



And this sacrifice to idols is not apparent in the worship of Pachamama by Bergoglians, but above all in the slaughter of hundreds of millions of children in the womb by abortion and contraceptive chemicals, all in the name of progress, prosperity, vanity, liberty, women’s rights etc..

And again, the Holy Spirit says in Jeremiah chapter 9:

11 And I will make Jerusalem to be heaps of sand, and dens of dragons: and I will make the cities of Juda desolate, for want of an inhabitant.

12 Who is the wise man, that may understand this, and to whom the word of the mouth of the Lord may come that he may declare this, why the land hath perished, and is burnt up like a wilderness, which none passeth through? 13 And the Lord said: Because they have forsaken my law, which I gave them, and have not heard my voice, and have not walked in it. 14 But they have gone after the perverseness of their own heart, and after Baalim, which their fathers taught them. 15 Therefore thus saith the Lord of hosts the God of Israel: Behold I will feed this people with wormwood, and give them water of gall to drink. 16 And I will scatter them among the nations, which they and their fathers have not known: and I will send the sword after them till they be consumed.

Jerusalem in Scripture is the mystical name of Holy Mother Church. False pastors drive the flock away, and set up for themselves synagogues of satan, that is, unlawful forms of worship which glorify the father of lies.