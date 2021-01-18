News

Marxist Dictatorship in D. C. purges US Military of Trump supporters

If this was not news, you would think it was a bad novel.

But a political purge of the military is necessary if you intended to use the military to attack the civilian population.

All Marxist regimes kil about 16% of of the entire national population. Looks like Biden is planning the same thing.

In the U.S.A., that would amount to 48 million human beings.

And all the Conservative leaders are currently preaching non-violent.

The people meanwhile are buying up every gun and bullet which can be found for sale.

