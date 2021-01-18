Major Eruption on Mt. Etna, glows in the night

Lava is pouring down the mountain…

Mount Etna is the the largest volcano in Europe, and is found on the Island of Sicily. Geologists say it is about 65 million years old, being caused by the image of a huge meteor which pierced down to the lower crust when it impacted the earth.

Its eruptions are generally safe until its lava beings pouring out and running down to inhabited areas. However, major eruptions of Etna often precede major earthquakes in Italy.

Let us pray for the people of Catania, Randazzo and all the towns around Mt. Etna.