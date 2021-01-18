News

Major Eruption on Mt. Etna, glows in the night

Leave a comment

Lava is pouring down the mountain…

Mount Etna is the the largest volcano in Europe, and is found on the Island of Sicily. Geologists say it is about 65 million years old, being caused by the image of a huge meteor which pierced down to the lower crust when it impacted the earth.

Its eruptions are generally safe until its lava beings pouring out and running down to inhabited areas. However, major eruptions of Etna often precede major earthquakes in Italy.

Let us pray for the people of Catania, Randazzo and all the towns around Mt. Etna.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.