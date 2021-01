Germany to repurpose camps for illegal imigrants. The New use will be to concentrate citizens who refuse the Scamdemic.

Germany to repurpose refugee camps to detain people who repeatedly flout Covid rules https://t.co/GAidly6uSx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 18, 2021

If the German government actually believes Covid is a pandemic, its decision to put those who refuse masks and vaccines in a concentration camp is tantamout to putting them in a death camp.

Dachau has reopened!

The Fourth Reich is returning to its Final Solution!