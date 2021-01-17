WARNING TO SUBSCRIBERS — Censorship of FromRome.Info

Those who receive notices via email of articles published at FromRome.Info have been reporting that the mailing service which used to mail the notices out immediately is now delaying notices for about 3 to four hours. Others that they were unsubscribed without their consent.

During that time lapse period, many of the controversial videos we post can and have been removed from the web.

We believe this subtle censorship of FromRome.Info — which is outside of our control — has this purpose.

To avoid this, please check back at FromRome.Info frequently during the day, even if you have not received any notice.