Protestant preacher in USA recounts the Election Fraud

FromRome.Info posts this for historical record. When we find a Catholic Bishop who is as frank, we will also post it. This talk regards politics more than religion, however. But this protestant understands the proper relation that Christian faith should form and guide our political thought and action, a thing which nearly no Catholic Bishop in the Church currently understands, seeing that they cannot even figure out that Bergoglio is a raving heretic, apostate and schismatic, who preaches globalism not Christianity.

