News

Pfizer Vaccine is only 29% effective

1 Comment

Despite the leading title on the article, the contents affirm the Lead on this article put by FromRome.Info. Click the image to read Peter Doshi’s analysis.

It remains, however, to ask what dose this effectiveness mean? Since an injection of mRNA does not vaccinate you against anything, it only causes an antigen reaction to the protein produced by such mRNA.

One thought on “Pfizer Vaccine is only 29% effective”

