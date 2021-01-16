How to know if you are serving the Antichrist?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

While the date of his birth and his identity are as of yet unrevealed, as the Apostle Saint John warned us 2000 years ago, the same spirit inspires all those who are his servants. Now while I could go into a lenghty description of it theologically, it can be simply expressed as this: the acceptance or toleration of lies. So here is a checklist of what the spirit of the Antichrist wants, wills, says. If you are in agreement, then you are his disciple.

It is not a sin to accept to be ruled by Freemasons. It is a mortal sin not to vote for Trump, but is is perfectly honest to call Joe Biden the president. Manliness is recognizing that you cannot do anything to change the world, and simply ought to practice your faith in private. Laymen are going to save the Church, but not by sponsoring a military intervention at the Vatican or overthrowing any Masonic government. It does not matter where you receive communion, because Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament is just as good a cookie wherever you can get Him. Adolf Hitler was not as bad as everyone says. A Saint can make pedophiles Cardinals and allow the Vatican bank to wash money for the CIA and the Italian Mafia. Heaven is not a place, and Hell may be empty. Hand sanitizer is necessary, but Holy Water is optional. There is nothing in our religion which can protect us from Covid-19. The Pandemic is totally credible, even if Bill Gates, who is totally uncredible gives money to everyone who says that. The MSM are totally untrustworthy except when they say there is a Pandemic. Trump is the only evil in the world, and Bergoglio is the greatest pope ever.

I will end the list there, as that is a suitable number.