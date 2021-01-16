Former Italian Prime Minister: The Scamdemic Decrees are Unconstitutional

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The news is being censored on Google and Duckduckgo.com, the truth is that the former prime minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, declared before the entire nation yesterday, that the Executive Orders (DPCM — Decreti del Presidente del Consiglio dei Ministri) under which the entire Scamdemic in Italy has been pushed and established, “are unconstitutional”!

This is a stunning admission, since Matteo Renzi, president of the Italia Viva party, lead a party which was part of the Coalition Government, with no less than 2 Ministers in the Cabinet. He has intimate knowledge of the events step by step.

His admission therefore is a tremendous blow to Giuseppe Conte and the Yellow Green coalition government of M5S (5 Stars) and PC (Democrat Party).

It is also a mortal blow to the Great Reset in Italy.