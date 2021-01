Rev. Fr. John Gbakaan, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Nigeria was last night, abducted and killed by some gunmen.

In your charity, kindly join in praying for the repose of his soul🙏🏽. pic.twitter.com/k9zehAq1Dt

— Ugochukwu Ugwoke, ISch (@FrUgochukwu) January 16, 2021