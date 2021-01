by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Download this video before Youtube erases it. FaceBook already byte burned the original.

In this video the former Cardinal Archbishop of Guadalajara, Mexico exposes the Scamdemic for what it is. Zuckerberg could not stand it, and had the video erased within hours.

Cardinal Sandoval participated in the Conclave which elected Pope Benedict XVI and retired in 2011.

As soon as FromRome.Info is able, we will publish an English translation of Cardinal’s words.