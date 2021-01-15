News

1984 Begins: WHO alters definition of Herd Immunity

WHO Changes Definition of Herd Immunity

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

  • Herd immunity occurs when enough people acquire immunity to an infectious disease such that it can no longer spread widely in the community
  • WHO’s definition of herd immunity long reflected this, but in October 2020 it quietly revised this concept in an Orwellian move that totally removes natural infection from the equation
  • Immunity developed through previous infection is the way it has worked since humans have been alive: Your immune system isn’t designed to get vaccines; it’s designed to work in response to exposure to an infectious agent
  • This perversion of science implies that the only way to achieve herd immunity is via vaccination, which is blatantly untrue
  • It’s all part of the Great Reset: The rollout of widespread COVID-19 vaccination coupled with tracking and tracing of COVID-19 test results and vaccination status are setting the stage for biometric surveillance and additional tracking and tracing

Continue reading here (Warning: that link takes you to Dr. Mercola’s site which only allows you to read the full article if you register by email, a practice which FromRome.Info regards as dangerous to your personal safety and highly unethical.)

