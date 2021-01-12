What’s up with Whatsapp?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is not easy to say, is the answer.

Already, many programs, browsers and ad agencies by means of applets, tracking cookies etc. gather information about your use of the internet through the device you use to connect it.

FaceBook is already collecting this data for those who do not use Whatsapp. Now Whatsapp will be collecting this date when it is used with FaceBook. It is not clear if it will collect this data when it is NOT being used with Facebook. Some reports deny this, but with Zuckerberg’s tendancy to always grab more than he admits he is grabbing, it is safe to say, that one should presume it will.

However, you can do a lot to protect your privacy simply by keeping your devices clean. One way to do this is to erase the kind of information that can be gathered, by using a program to do this kind of scrubbing daily. It is also good sense to keep memory usage and storage usage down.

One highly recommended program to protect privacy is CCleaner, which for computers wipes clean such tracking programlets whenever you run it. It is also available for cellphones. However, the Cellphone version must be used with greater caution, because its default setting is to erase all your stored photos, videos and text messsages on apps like Whatsapp.

Whatsapp and the Great Reset

The utility of Whatsapp was created when Phone Companies and Nation States began to phase out or outlaw the electronic recording of phone messages. Whatsapp filled that need by allowing images, text and audio and video message to be sent and stored user to user.

A lot of individuals, however, share very private information through Whatsapp — something that should never be done with any internet or electronic device, EVER. And for that reason a lot of folks are panicking.

The best advice is not to use electronic devices to communicate. Speak to the person in person.

But the mayhem caused by Facebook’s announcement of its change in privacy policy is part of the Great Reset psyop which is currently being waged against all humanity. Further absolute control over thought by further isolation of those who do not buckle down to the System being imposed. Those who give up liberty of thought are allowed for a time still liberty of action and access. Those who don’t are being rapidly suppressed and isolated.

Facebook, as well as every other program you use on the internet, is going to gather more information on you to be able to discern better to which of these to groups you belong. This is a necessary step toward the new Orwellian State.

CREDITS: The above graphic was distributed by the Internet Freedom Foundation’s official twitter account: