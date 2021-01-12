Social Media Blackouts are what we really need to defeat the NWO

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The blackouts of social media — whether by banning millions as Twitter or Facebook have done in recent days, or by shutting down the cloud hosting services of anti NWO social media platforms, such as Parler, or by overloading services which are not designed to handle but a few thousands, like CloutHub — are what the NWO believes is the most beneficial to their aim for total control.

They think this because they are hoping that social media isolation will produce a human subject more capable of manipulation and control.

But the opposite is rather the truth. As a Cultural Anthropologist I know that humans have always thrived by reinventing social communications. That is our native ability.

If shut off of one media platform or another, the masses wills imply move to others. Even nomads, who constantly move about, have a culture.

But we need to get beyond the dependence on social media or the internet, because IT WAS CREATED by the NWO for control.

They need it, because a few elite, who want to master, dominate and exploit the masses know that the masses will always hate them, and therefore they fear the people.

As for the masses, they are better off without the internet, because they can thrive in liberty without observation and thus without control.

If the Masses are excluded from systems of control, all the better. The Elites will be taken down by those whom they will never see coming.

So do not lament or grow frightened that you are blocked of banned or removed from Social Media. You should rather fear that you remain on it.

What you should be doing is rather returning to visiting, saluting, talking with those in your neighborhood, town, region. Renewing old friendships, visiting all your relatives, practicing the corporal and spiritual works of mercy to other persons in the real world. Spread the truth person to person, and measure it out in spoonfuls according to the psychological capacity of each person you speak with. Avoid arguments, be kind. People end up believing as credible those who are kind to them, not those who pick arguments with them.

This would be to defeat the NWO, because it cannot be controlled. And that is why through TV and Social Media they are trying to make you fear from doing it, with a thousand lies.

What they really prefer is that you remain on social media and comply. In that way you will be reprogrammed to become the new Gestapo in their service. This is already happening, and in 2021 we will see and more propaganda to convert those duped into those who do and practice violence towards those who are not dupled.