Forbes Magazine bans criticism of Twitter

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is not enough that the Left bans Trump by kicking him off of Twitter, as Kamal Harris demanded 2 years ago.

Now even criticism of what Twitter Inc. did, is itself banned. This time, from the influential businessman’s magazine, Forbes:

The editorial by Jim Colins was entitled, “Twitter Is The Worst Company On Planet Earth. Here’s How To Bet Against The Stock—and Deactivate Your Account”. But if you visit the link, you will find the article covered over with a hazy grey page, with a note from the Editor that the page is not longer available.

The alleged contents of the editorial appear at TigerDroppings, here:

This is a screen shot of the alleged contents (click to enlarge):

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screen shot of the now VERBOTEN editorial. There are things that are just so true, the people are not permitted to read them anymore!

