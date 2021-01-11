Dear Tea-time Catholics: You cannot have it both ways!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Tea-time Catholics are freaking out this morning.

You see, Bergoglio just “decreed” that woman can receive the ministeries of lector and acolyte.

Over at Rorate Caeli they recognize that that is not compatible with Sacred Tradition.

But those who want Bergoglio to be the Pope — because they do not judge things according to the norm of Church law, but according to the opinions of the ecclesiastical circles in which they move or want to move — won’t accept this new decree.

When eating their crumpets, they insist Bergoglio is the pope, even though Benedict says he never resigned the spiritual reality of the papacy.

But when drinking their tea, they insist that Bergoglio has no power to alter the faith and therefore all which he does which disagrees with whatever sense of Catholicism they may still retain, is not official or political and not binding.

Theirs is a convenient conceit, which allows them to pretend a lot while pretending a lot.

It absolves them, conveniently too, of moving to remove him for heresy, apostasy or attacking the Church.

And, it also allows them to keep posing as leaders and asking for money while risking nothing.

There is a word for such a race of men, but it would be impolite to use it.

As for Catholics, we see the world in white and black, as our Lord taught us: Let your yes be a yes, and your no, a no!

