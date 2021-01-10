News

FBI Files on Nancy Pelosi’s Father: Thomas D’Alesandro Jr.

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is reported that these files contain shocking information about the criminality of Italian-American family members of the present Speaker of the U. S. House, Nancy Pelosi such a Mafia connection and rape. As public documents, however, the revelation of their contents pertains to the public domain. In U.S. law it would not be illegal to publish their contents.  Nancy Pelosi is one of the principle American allies of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, aka Pope Francis.

Click on image to access the files on the official FBI server:

CREDITS: The Image above is a screen shot of the FBI files, first page. The Featured Image is used in accord with a CCSA 3.0 License described here

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.