News

Trump loses his mind, blames peasants, absolves Elites

Leave a comment

Trump has formally conceded to Biden to seize the Presidency after succeeding in gathering all the evidence that he and not Biden won. He has cowtowed to the Political Corrupt Elite and faulted American Patriots for their just anger yesterday.

This man is the epitome of Benedict Arnold and Judas Iscariot. He has stabbed 100 Million supporters in the back who would have gone to war for him. He has chosen to embrace those who hate him, who are even now preparing his impeachment and removal of office, so he can never run for office again.

Trump will go down in history as the biggest Beta Male failure in the world. To be hated by those who hated him, and who loved him.

He is acting entirely irrationally.

Thus ends the story of Donald J. Trump. Requiescat in infamia.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.