Trump loses his mind, blames peasants, absolves Elites

Trump has formally conceded to Biden to seize the Presidency after succeeding in gathering all the evidence that he and not Biden won. He has cowtowed to the Political Corrupt Elite and faulted American Patriots for their just anger yesterday.

This man is the epitome of Benedict Arnold and Judas Iscariot. He has stabbed 100 Million supporters in the back who would have gone to war for him. He has chosen to embrace those who hate him, who are even now preparing his impeachment and removal of office, so he can never run for office again.

Trump will go down in history as the biggest Beta Male failure in the world. To be hated by those who hated him, and who loved him.

He is acting entirely irrationally.

Thus ends the story of Donald J. Trump. Requiescat in infamia.