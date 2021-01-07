YouTube becomes a Gulag Archipelago

This is from the YouTube Official Public relations account on Twitter:
1. Due to the disturbing events that transpired yesterday, and given that the election results have now been certified, starting today *any* channels posting new videos with false claims in violation of our policies will now receive a strike. https://t.co/aq3AVugzL7
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 7, 2021
3. Like other major policy updates, in our Help Center, we noted that there would be a short grace period after the Dec update & new content that broke our rules would be removed without penalty. The grace period was scheduled to end on Inauguration Day. https://t.co/3It2xphe70
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 7, 2021