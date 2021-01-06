The Rallies in D.C. Begin

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters are out in DC this morning, packing The Ellipse and now filling up much of the space near the Washington Monument as an overflow area to watch the rally #DC #SaveAmericaMarch #WashingtonDC #January6thDC pic.twitter.com/PaYZsRXWk3
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021
Chants of “Christ is King!” on the National Mall as this morning’s speeches get underway here in Washington #DC #SaveAmericaMarch #WashingtonDC #January6thDC pic.twitter.com/Ltd9KjSem0
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021
A man waves a large “Revolt Against Socialism” flag on the National Mall here in DC #DC #SaveAmericaMarch #WashingtonDC #January6thDC pic.twitter.com/yBMbnsborC
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021