Patriots have entered the Congress building — Pence has fled!

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
NOW – I am inside looking at front capitol entrance where wall of police seems to be blocking what sounds like a loud crowd just on other side. pic.twitter.com/3YQvvOYiji
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 6, 2021
The Capitol has been breached.
I'm floored. https://t.co/iXDe6sDJuw pic.twitter.com/CRLbGAPO0E
— Doge (@IntelDoge) January 6, 2021
JUST IN – Protesters have stormed the U.S Capitol, climbing floors inside.pic.twitter.com/FltlSTeCl4
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021
JUST IN: VP Mike Pence evacuated out of the US Capitol by Secret Service through underground tunnels
— TimeQ (@aTimeQ) January 6, 2021
Mike Pence has fled the Congress, fearing the hatred of the American People. — All we can say, is that he better keep running all the way to China! — #2ndAmericanRevolution
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) January 6, 2021