Patriots fighting traitors in U.S. Capitol Building

US Capitol Police attempt to hold off patriots from entering the U.S. House. (Photo courtesy C Span)
by Br Alexis Bugnolo
The situation in the U.S. Capital is serious.
Mike Pence stabbed Trump in the back by acting to validate fraudulent unconstitutional Electoral ballots:
No sooner as the Joint Session began to attempt to validate fraudulent Electoral Votes, the Patriots on the Mall surged toward the Capitol Building and forced their way into it through the Senate Doors. Upon entering they made their way to both houses.
Vice President Mike Pence, the chief traitor, who should have not counted the falsified Electoral Votes of Arizona, fled with the Secret Service.
Patriots in the Capitol Building are armed, and are being dispersed with tear gas, as seen in Featured Image above, from C SPAN.
There is an armed stand off at the doors of the U. S. House.
Now they have entered…
The capital police have allowed the protesters to pass. They are now on the 2nd floor.
Traitors and Journalists hiding in special safe rooms. Senators moving to secret location to continue their debate over the objection to the Arizona Electoral Votes.
THERE ARE UNCONFIRMED reports that the U.S. Department of Defense has refused the request of the Democrat Mayor of Washington, D. c., to deploy the National Guard in the city.
Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman has confirmed that she has been moved to a safe place and is unharmed.
C-Span just reported that the person shot has been taken to a hospital around 3 PM local time. Seems to be the woman mentioned in this tweet:
However, at 3:42 PM C-Span said the woman was shot in the chest and is alive but has been brought to hospital for emergency care.
It appears a civil war is breaking out: