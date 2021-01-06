Patriots fighting traitors in U.S. Capitol Building

US Capitol Police attempt to hold off patriots from entering the U.S. House. (Photo courtesy C Span)

by Br Alexis Bugnolo

The situation in the U.S. Capital is serious.

Mike Pence stabbed Trump in the back by acting to validate fraudulent unconstitutional Electoral ballots:

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

No sooner as the Joint Session began to attempt to validate fraudulent Electoral Votes, the Patriots on the Mall surged toward the Capitol Building and forced their way into it through the Senate Doors. Upon entering they made their way to both houses.

Vice President Mike Pence, the chief traitor, who should have not counted the falsified Electoral Votes of Arizona, fled with the Secret Service.

Patriots in the Capitol Building are armed, and are being dispersed with tear gas, as seen in Featured Image above, from C SPAN.

There is an armed stand off at the doors of the U. S. House.

Now they have entered…

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The capital police have allowed the protesters to pass. They are now on the 2nd floor.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

Traitors and Journalists hiding in special safe rooms. Senators moving to secret location to continue their debate over the objection to the Arizona Electoral Votes.

THERE ARE UNCONFIRMED reports that the U.S. Department of Defense has refused the request of the Democrat Mayor of Washington, D. c., to deploy the National Guard in the city.

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman has confirmed that she has been moved to a safe place and is unharmed.

Plain clothes individuals have drawn and fired their sidearms inside Congress. Reports of one woman shot. pic.twitter.com/5yJmtQRrGv — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 6, 2021

C-Span just reported that the person shot has been taken to a hospital around 3 PM local time. Seems to be the woman mentioned in this tweet:

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

This young patriot just died at the Capitol. Capitol police just shot a young woman in the neck and she bled out and died on video. 😢 https://t.co/Fv31kJNUxg — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 6, 2021

However, at 3:42 PM C-Span said the woman was shot in the chest and is alive but has been brought to hospital for emergency care.

It appears a civil war is breaking out:

VA Governor violates Constitution by ordering the VA National Guard to INVADE the US Capitol in violation of Federal Laws and his authority! — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) January 6, 2021