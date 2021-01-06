News LIVE- Traitors in Congress flee as Patriots storm U.S. Capitol Building January 6, 2021 Editor 2 Comments Cspan shows protests in Statuary Hall of US Congress buildinghttps://t.co/BYYeualf4m pic.twitter.com/AKyOp1FG9n — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) January 6, 2021 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “LIVE- Traitors in Congress flee as Patriots storm U.S. Capitol Building”
Wow. My daughter asked me if I’d heard that Antifa gang members were disguised as Patriots to make the Patriots look bad. Who knows? A forced invasion of Congress by citizens to “reclaim” and “save” the government from election fraud, communism, or worse, could be a very noble thing, especially if the good guys can provide excellent leadership.
Hoping and praying this all turns out for the good.
It is not antifa, it is US Patriots opposed to Marxism
