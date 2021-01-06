2020 was a masonic Masquerade with mandatory attendance

2020 was a Masquerade organized the the NWO with forcibly dragged in guestshttps://t.co/zjc4gN6pa5
The GREAT RESET is advanced with the techniques of pedophiles: they lured us with progressive laws, tricked us with corrupt politicians, entrapped us with the Scamdemic, detain us with terrorism and a web of lies, & make us feel guilty 4 not complying 2 the rape of our liberties! pic.twitter.com/Bgc7ZyFm60
The #Scamdemic is the coagulation of lies and liars.
We have to stop reacting with shock, and start organizing public coordinated civil disobedience in large groups.
You liberty, your very lives depend on it.
The #GLOBALIST ELITE are now the biggest #TERRORIST organization in the world, having deliberately #killed by dangerous & lethal procedures 100,000s of elderly / infirm persons & caused 100s of thousands of suicides, deaths by famine, bankruptcies, divorces + other tragedies. pic.twitter.com/tdirPl2sU6
